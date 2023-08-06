Train derails east of Williams filled with new cars, vans

"No injuries or hazmat involved," a BNSF Railway company spokesperson told 12News.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — A freight train carrying cars and vans has derailed east of Williams, west of Garland Prairie Road, according to Coconino County Emergency Management.

The train derailed late Wednesday night on the BNSF tracks near Williams and clean-up is underway.

"BNSF Railway can confirm that at approximately 11:20 pm on June 7th, approximately 20 automobile cars derailed in Williams, AZ (35 miles west of Flagstaff, AZ)," a spokesperson for the freight railroad company told 12News. "No injuries or hazmat involved. Cause is under investigation."

Department of Transportation authorities are dispatching an inspector to the scene but do not have any further information.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it won't be investigating the derailment.

12News viewer Samantha Haley sent us a picture from the ground of the tossed cars. See more photos and video below:

CCEM is monitoring an incident involving a BNSF freight train in Coconino County. Around midnight last night, a BNSF train derailed just east of Williams. A total of 23 cars derailed and sustained heavy damage. The train cars involved were carrying a variety of new cars, vans and trucks. There were no injuries or fatalities as a result of the incident. Cleanup is currently underway. AZ DailySun KAFF News FOX 10 Phoenix ABC15 Arizona azfamily 3TV CBS 5 KNAU Coconino County Posted by Coconino County Emergency Management on Thursday, June 8, 2023

Additional photos from this morning's trail derailment just east of Williams. (Dont know why FB wont let us share videos and photos in the same post anymore. 🙄) Posted by Coconino County Emergency Management on Thursday, June 8, 2023

