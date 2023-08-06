Train derails east of Williams filled with new cars, vans

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — A freight train carrying cars and vans has derailed east of Williams, west of Garland Prairie Road, according to Coconino County Emergency Management.
The train derailed late Wednesday night on the BNSF tracks near Williams and clean-up is underway.
"BNSF Railway can confirm that at approximately 11:20 pm on June 7th, approximately 20 automobile cars derailed in Williams, AZ (35 miles west of Flagstaff, AZ)," a spokesperson for the freight railroad company told 12News. "No injuries or hazmat involved. Cause is under investigation."
Department of Transportation authorities are dispatching an inspector to the scene but do not have any further information.
The National Transportation Safety Board said it won't be investigating the derailment.
12News viewer Samantha Haley sent us a picture from the ground of the tossed cars. See more photos and video below:
This is a developing story. Stay tuned with 12News for the latest details.
