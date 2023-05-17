Tin Top in Tonopah burns down for the third time

No injuries were reported in the fire, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.

TONOPAH, Ariz. — A popular Tonopah watering hole is no more after it was the victim of another early morning fire on Wednesday, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.

Tin Top Bar & Grill appears to be a "total loss" after it was fully engulfed in flames near the intersection of Wintersburg Road and Salome Highway, deputies said. No one was injured and officials are investigating what started the fire.

It's not the first time the restaurant has faced fire. In its more than 30 years of operation, Tin Top has seen at least two other fires on the property, according to its website.

"The Tin Top Bar & Grill has been many things through time," the restaurant's website said. "Buildings on this property have burned to the ground at least twice."

The restaurant thanked the community for its support during this time in a Facebook post.

