Phoenix firefighters respond to electric car fire at Waymo facility

Waymo employees safely evacuated the building and no injuries were reported, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Fire Department was dispatched Tuesday to a Waymo facility to extinguish an electric vehicle that had caught fire.

Crews arrived at the Waymo warehouse near 3rd and Roosevelt streets and firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the vehicle's flames.

Waymo employees were evacuated from the facility and no injuries were reported, the fire department said.

A hazmat team was dispatched to the site and the City of Phoenix provided an environmental dumpster to safely transfer the vehicle to a recycling facility.

The fire department is still trying to determine how the electric car caught fire.

Waymo has been operating autonomous vehicles throughout the Valley for the last few years.

Crews have extinguished an Electric Vehicle fire that was located inside a commercial structure. Firefighters are currently working on extracting the car from the building. pic.twitter.com/UxThrQw5Ia — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) May 2, 2023

