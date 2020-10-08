Tempe Beach Park reopens after train derailment

Tempe residents and frequent park visitors are excited to get back on the lake

TEMPE, Ariz. — Tempe Town Lake and Tempe Beach Park residents and frequent visitors got some good news today. The park and lake have officially reopened. Last month a fiery train derailment over the lake caused several closures as crews worked to get everything safely cleaned up.

The news came with excitement for people like, Melissa Adams who visits Tempe Town Lake to cool down and stay active during Covid-19.

"There are a lot of people out there, I was really surprised," she said.

Adams, an avid lake enthusiast, was thrilled with the progress. Especially because she could see the devastating situation from her home following the derailment.

"The images looked really bad and I know it was a pretty bad accident, so the fact they actually have it opened is pretty impressive," she said.

The damage stretched about 150 feet and had to be demolished. In-turn it caused closures in the popular area for nearly two weeks.

"Typically I would be out here five times a week dragon boating but I haven't been able to do that," she said.

Others, like Donna Canley echoed the same sentiment and making a splash as soon as everything re-opened.

"We were watching our email, we couldn't wait for the notice, it gives us something to do," she said.

Plus, she said that once you paddle out toward the train tracks, precautionary safety measures have been put in place.

"Yeah a floating buoy line that you're not supposed to cross and there's a bunch of guys out there making sure you don't cross it," Canley said.