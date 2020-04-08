The Tempe train derailment: Everything you need to know | S1, E2

On July 29, a Union Pacific train carrying a variety of materials derailed near Tempe Town Lake. We look into the incident to show you everything you need to know.

PHOENIX — These last several months have been confusing – and the news is coming at us faster than ever.

That’s why 12 News is bringing you “Everything you need to know about _______.”

An in-depth podcast with I-Team executive producer Katie Wilcox and the team of dedicated reporters bringing the biggest stories of the day into focus.

On Wednesday, July 29, a Union Pacific train carrying a variety of materials including lumber, rubber and a hazardous chemical called cyclohexanone derailed on a bridge over the Tempe Town Lake.

The bridge collapsed in flames. The inferno visible for miles.

Local state and federal investigators have not yet identified what caused the derailment or bridge collapse – but the 12 News I-Team, obtaining public records and data, have identified some clues.

In this episode of Everything you need to know about _________ I-Team reporter Bianca Buono and Executive Producer Katie Wilcox discuss their reporting and everything you need to know after the bridge collapsed.

For more information, here are a few related articles about the derailment.