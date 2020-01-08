Portion of bridge over Tempe Town Lake will be demolished after train derailment

Residents south of the work site must evacuate from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Officials said part of the bridge over Tempe Town Lake, the site of a train derailment on Wednesday, will be demolished due to significant damage.

They will use small, precision, cutting charges around a section of the bridge to demolish and remove a small portion of the bridge, according to Assistant Fire Chief Andrea Glass.

The section is located on the south side of the lake between the lake and Rio Salado Road.

Glass said the point of the demolition of this portion of the bridge is to keep the integrity of the bridge intact.

The demolishing will take place between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. Sunday morning. According to Glass, nearly residents and businesses will hear a loud noise "similar to an aerial firework."

Residents located south of the work site are being asked to evacuate from 7 to 9 a.m. Sunday. The Westside Multi-Generational Center will be open at 6:30 a.m. for residents to go if needed until the work is done.

Two workers who were working on cleanup related to the train derailment on Friday were exposed to a hazardous chemical, cyclohexanone, but now both are back to work, according to a Union Pacific spokesperson.

As they were disconnecting a hose as they were offloading the chemical, they heard a pop and were splashed with the chemical, according to Tempe Fire. One worker, a man in his 50s, had his face exposed to the chemical and was transported to a local burn unit with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Officials said Saturday the man was treated and released on Friday.