Teenager nearly drowns at Salt River

Bystanders performed CPR on the young man as deputies arriveed.

MESA, Ariz. — A 15-year-old male nearly drowned at Salt River on Saturday afternoon, authorities said. He was pulled from the water and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies responded to a 911 call by Robert Young explaining that a young man was struggling to swim across the river from him, police said.

Young witnessed the incident and said that he heard that the boy jumped into the water to help a young girl, reportedly his sister.

Young assisted with help efforts and two other men performed CPR on the teenager, police said. The identity of the teenager was not immediately released.