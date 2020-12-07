3-year-old girl hospitalized after near-drowning in Avondale

Firefighters say it happened at a home on Crimson Lane in Avondale around 4:42 p.m.

AVONDALE, Ariz. — A 3-year-old was rushed to the hospital Saturday afternoon after her parents found her at the bottom of a pool.

Authorities say the child's parents were fishing nearby when they noticed she was missing.

A short while later, they found the 3-year-old was at the bottom of the pool for an unknown length of time and pulled her out and tried to resuscitate her.

Firefighters continued treatment on the way to Phoenix Children’s Hospital, and they say the girl is now breathing on her own.

Temperatures across the Valley have soared above 110 for several days with Saturday’s high in Phoenix expected to be 116.