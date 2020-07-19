x
One-year-old boy in critical condition in Buckeye near-drowning

A young boy in Buckeye was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
BUCKEYE, Ariz. — The City of Buckeye Fire Medical Rescue responded to a drowning call for a one-year-old boy around 1 p.m. When units arrived, the boy was out of the pool and family members were performing CPR, fire captain Tommy Taylor said. 

It was unclear how long the child was in the water, but he was transported by ground to a local hospital. He was reported to be in critical condition, according to the City of Buckeye Fire Medical Rescue.

The boy is nearly 2 years old, rescue officials said.

This is a developing story. 12 News will continue to update as more information is provided.

