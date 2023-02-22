Suspect 'down,' no officers injured in Phoenix shooting, authorities say

The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon near 23rd and Glendale avenues.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Authorities are investigating a shooting involving Phoenix police near 23rd and Glendale avenues Wednesday afternoon.

Phoenix police said the suspect is "down," and no officers have been injured.

The circumstances leading to the shooting are unknown at this time.

BREAKING: A suspect is “down” after a shooting involving Phoenix police near 23rd Ave and Glendale, right across from Washington High School.@12News pic.twitter.com/tXM6mo7vbA — Adriana Loya (@AdrianaLoyaTV) February 22, 2023

Officer involved shooting near 23rd Ave and Glendale Ave. No injuries to Officers. Suspect is down. PIO will be en route. pic.twitter.com/U2puTPcvu6 — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) February 22, 2023

This is the second officer-involved shooting in the Valley this week. On Tuesday, a suspect was killed, and an officer was injured after a shooting in Avondale.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for updates.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media: Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.