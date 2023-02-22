PD: No officers hurt, suspect 'down' after second officer-involved shooting in Phoenix

Police said the shooting happened Wednesday near 27th Avenue and Van Buren Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — An investigation is underway in west Phoenix following a second shooting involving law enforcement Wednesday, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Police said the incident happened near 27th Avenue Van Buren Street.

According to police, "the suspect is down," and no officers have been injured.

This is the second shooting involving law enforcement today. Earlier in the day, Phoenix police responded to a shooting near 23rd and Glendale avenues. A suspect was reported "down," and no officers were injured.

Commuters are advised to avoid the area during the police investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for updates.

#BREAKING @PhoenixPolice is on the scene of a police shooting in West Phoenix near 29th Ave & Washington.



1 person is down, condition unknown. No law enforcement hurt.



We’re expecting to specialities updates soon.



A live report on @12News at 6#News #AZ #Crime pic.twitter.com/Zg1jlEeu8E — Jonathan McCall (@JonathanMcCall) February 23, 2023

Phoenix police will be investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred near 100 South 29th Avenue. No injuries to Officers. No outstanding suspects.



Neighborhood roads will be closed throughout this investigation. pic.twitter.com/DQquAbZGEm — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) February 23, 2023

There has been an officer involved shooting in the area of 106 South 29th Avenue. No injuries to officers and the suspect is down. Media Staging will be at 28th Avenue and Madison Street, PIO will be enroute. Please follow us on Twitter for further information on this incident.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media: Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

Up to Speed