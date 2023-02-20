Target of manhunt in Scottsdale arrested

Scottsdale police said the suspect intended to shoot a homeowner in the area, but mistakenly shot an unrelated person instead.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — >>Editor's note: The above video is from a previously aired broadcast.

Scottsdale residents near Alma School and Happy Valley roads were advised to shut their doors and stay inside on Saturday afternoon after a shooting in the area started a police manhunt.

Saturday afternoon, 55-year-old Patrick Gruchala allegedly shot a man who was sitting in a parked car in a nearby neighborhood, Scottsdale police said.

Investigators believe that Gruchala had intended to attack a homeowner in the area, but "actually shot an innocent person who had shown up for an appointment at the house."

The victim was shot multiple times, and authorities say he is still in critical condition at a local hospital.

During the investigation and concurrent manhunt, detectives found surveillance footage of the shooting that they say indicated Gruchala as a suspect.

While surveilling Gruchala, detectives said they saw him hide a weapon of the same caliber used in the shooting in a nearby desert wash.

Police arrested Gruchala at a Scottsdale home on Sunday evening, and recovered multiple pieces of evidence linking him to the crime.

While conducting a search warrant, authorities found clothing that matched what was seen in surveillance footage of the shooting, as well as a note with the crime scene address.

Gruchala was booked into Maricopa County Jail on charges of Attempted 1st-Degree Murder and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

