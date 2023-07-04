Shooting at Scottsdale home leaves 1 man injured, another in custody

The victim is stable after undergoing surgery at a local hospital, police said.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A suspect is in custody after a shooting incident in Scottsdale on Monday.

According to the Scottsdale Police Department, a man shot another man in a home near 68th and 2nd streets around 11:30 p.m.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries but is stable after undergoing surgery, officials said.

A woman was also reportedly inside the home at the time of the shooting, but no one else was shot during the incident.

Authorities said the initial call prompted a large police response as officers tried to get to the victim and the woman. They were able to get themselves out through the back of the home.

Police said the male suspect was taken into custody at the front of the home without incident.

