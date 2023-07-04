Man injured after being hit by car while crossing street in Phoenix

The male victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

PHOENIX — A man was injured while crossing the street in Phoenix on Monday night.

Officials from the Phoenix Police Department said around 8:15 p.m., an officer driving a marked patrol vehicle on 27th and Campbell avenues hit a man crossing mid-block.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries and is currently receiving medical treatment.

Police said speed was not a factor and there are no pending charges against the driver.

