Fatal crash in Phoenix leaves 3 dead, 2 injured

According to police, crews responded to the scene near Thunderbird Road and I-17 to reports of a three-vehicle crash.

PHOENIX — Three people are dead after a crash in Phoenix, according to the city's police department.

Police said crews responded to the scene around midnight near Thunderbird Road and Interstate-17 to reports of a crash.

Officials said they found three vehicles involved in the crash and a white Chevy Camaro was on fire. Crews quickly extinguished the fire and 21-year-old Esteban Espinoza Lopez was pulled from the passenger side of the Camaro. He was transported to a nearby hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Phoenix police said the driver of the Camaro was able to get out of the car before the fire began and was detained on scene.

A red Chevrolet Traverse was also reportedly involved in the crash. Fire crews found the driver, 54-year-old Majid Al Juhaishi, inside the SUV. Juhaishi was unresponsive and sustained serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries, according to police.

A woman, identified as 41-year-old Tessa Jeffrey, was also found on the roadway near the crash. Police said Jeffrey was given medical aid, but died from her injuries on scene. During the initial investigation, officers learned she was a passenger in the Traverse and was ejected. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, police said.

A man and woman in a black Subaru were also involved in the deadly crash. Both were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and were treated and released, authorities said.

Detectives learned during their investigation that the Camaro was going westbound on Thunderbird Road when it ran a red light at the I-17 Southbound Access and collided with the Traverse. After the initial impact, the Traverse crashed into the Subaru, which was stopped for a red light at Thunderbird Road and the I-17 Access Road, facing east.

The driver was released pending the results of the toxicology reports.

