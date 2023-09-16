25 residents temporarily evacuated from Surprise senior living facility while fire crews extinguish fire

The fire started at Kingwood Place, located near Bell and Reems roads, on Saturday evening.

SURPRISE, Ariz. — Fire crews were called out to Kingwood Place in Surprise after a fire broke out Saturday evening, according to authorities.

The senior living facility, located near Bell and Reems roads, was evacuated as crews worked to contain the fire.

The City of Surprise Fire & Medical Department said the sprinkler system activated and helped put out the fire that started in a small bedroom at the facility. Fire crews knocked out the remaining hot spots.

According to the fire department, around 25 residents were initially displaced but after about an hour were able to go back inside the facility.

One room at the facility was moderately damaged and three other rooms had some water damage, the fire department said. Four residents have been relocated to new rooms due to the fire.

Some of the residents were treated in a medical area set up after the start of the fire with most of them having complaints related to heat.

Firefighters were able to safely extinguish the fire without any injuries.

According to the fire department, the cause of the fire is under investigation.

