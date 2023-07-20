Firefighters still battling fire at propane facility in central Phoenix

Officials are asking people to avoid the area because of exploding propane tanks.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Firefighters are battling a massive fire at a propane facility north of Sky Harbor in central Phoenix.

The fire ignited Thursday evening at Bill's Propane Service near 40th and Washington streets.

Video from the Arizona Department of Transportation showed a massive plume of black smoke coming from the business.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area because of exploding propane tanks.

Phoenix Fire said crews had stopped the fire from spreading to neighboring businesses.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Valley Metro said due to fire activity, all westbound trains will go as far as the 50th Street and Washington station. Eastbound trains will go as far as 38th Street and Washington. A shuttle bus has been requested.

Phoenix Sky Harbor Aiport said there is no impact on airport operations, and runways remain open. Access to the west side of the 44th Street PHX Sky Train Station is temporarily closed, so passengers must access the station from the east.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Watch: Officials give update on large fire at propane facility north of Sky Harbor:

>> VERSIÓN EN ESPAÑOL: Los bomberos combaten un masivo incendio en Phoenix

This witness was driving on Van Buren when he saw smoke and pulled over.



Says he saw tanks shooting hundreds feet in the air. pic.twitter.com/JL48uOWXHf — Jonathan McCall (@JonathanMcCall) July 21, 2023

Gnarliest propane tank fire happening now in Phoenix near Van Buren and 143, hoping the firefighters are okay 🥲 pic.twitter.com/6TgxQwtQFT — Yaya Martinez (@yayamartinez) July 21, 2023

Massive propane tank fire in Phoenix 🤯 @PHXFire on the scene, it’s 119F out pic.twitter.com/hl9MdM8gIm — Reed Deusterman (@ReedDeusterman) July 21, 2023

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Get to know 12News

At 12News, we listen, we seek, we solve for all Arizonans. 12News is the Phoenix NBC affiliate owned by TEGNA Inc.

12News is built on a legacy of trust. We serve more than 4.6 million people every month on air, on our 12News app, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and 12News.com.

We are committed to serving all of the Valley's communities, because we live here, too.

12News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.

Stay connected by downloading the 12News app, available on Google Play and the Apple Store. Catch up on any stories you missed on the show on the 12News Youtube channel. Read content curated for our Spanish-speaking audience on the Español page. Or see us on the 12News Plus app available on Roku or Amazon Fire.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.