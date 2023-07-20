1 adult, 2 kids rescued from second-story apartment fire in Mesa

The three people were treated for possible smoke inhalation.

MESA, Ariz. — An adult and two children were rescued Thursday afternoon from a smokey apartment building in Mesa, officials said.

The fire was reported at about 1 p.m. at a complex located near Dobson and Broadway roads. Upon arrival, Mesa firefighters discovered a family of three people were trapped inside a second-story bedroom due to heavy smoke.

Firefighters used a ladder to rescue the children and adult out of the apartment. They're being treated for possible smoke inhalation but appear to be in good condition, the fire department said.

Sky12 footage shows most of the fire damage appears to have been isolated to one of the complex's buildings.

It's not yet known how many residents of the complex will be displaced by the fire.

Up to Speed

Home Fire Prevention:

The Arizona Fire & Medical Authority has released tips on how to prevent fires from starting in your home.

“More than 4,000 Americans die each year in fires and approximately 25,000 are injured,” the authority said on its website. “An overwhelming number of fires occur in the home.”

First off, the authority says that every house needs to have at least one working smoke alarm. Every level of the home and every sleeping area should have a working smoke alarm inside of it to offer the best protection.

Appliances should also be used in a way that manufacturers recommend, since overheating, shorts and sparks can all lead to a fire breaking out.

Lastly, families should have an escape plan from every room of the house.

“Caution everyone to stay low to the floor when escaping from fire and never to open doors that are hot,” the authority said. “Select a location where everyone can meet after escaping the house. Get out then call for help.”

The authority offers free home safety inspections. Schedule one with them by calling 623-544-5400.

