Scottsdale police seeking info on sexual assault

Police are seeking witnesses who observed any suspicious activity early Wednesday morning at the apartment complex.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Scottsdale police are asking the public to come forward with any relevant information concerning a sexual assault that occurred early Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred at the San Marin Luxury Suites & Apartments complex near Drinkwater Boulevard and Third Avenue. Police are asking anyone who noticed any suspicious activity at the complex between 4 and 9 a.m. to report it to investigators.

Scottsdale police declined to disclose additional details about the investigation but released the following advisory:

"The fall weather may encourage leaving windows and doors open throughout the day and nighttime. We would like to remind our community of the importance of making sure their residences are secure when they are not at home or at night."

The public can submit tips to the Scottsdale Police Tipline at 480-312-8477 (TIPS) or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377).

