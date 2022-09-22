Drought conditions prompt Scottsdale to stop HOAs from forcing residents to overseed lawns

The city says its new code amendment was driven by water shortages on the Colorado River.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Scottsdale City Council has approved a code amendment that prohibits homeowner associations from requiring its residents to over-seed their lawns.

In response to water shortages on the Colorado River, the council has offered an option for residents in HOAs to forgo over-seeding their properties during the fall season and potentially save some water.

Over-seeding is the practice of planting winter ryegrass seed over existing warm-season lawns as those lawns go dormant in the winter. The practice requires an extensive amount of water during the germination process

"Water conservation has estimated that approximately 1,000 square feet of winter grass takes about 8,000 gallons of water each season," city records state.

City officials say some homeowners in local HOAs were frustrated that they were being forced to over-seed their Bermuda grass. The new code amendment allows residents to opt-out of over-seeding in neighborhoods that have typically required the practice.

Benefits of not over-seeding include lower water bills, less lawn maintenance, and increased water conservation, city officials say.

Scottsdale says it's the first city to pass a code amendment regarding how HOAs regulate over-seeding lawns.

