Scottsdale man hits patrol car, 2 other vehicles, in multiple crashes

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Scottsdale police have arrested 47-year-old Spencer Stant after multiple hit-and-run crashes Sunday morning. Fortunately, only minor injuries were reported.

Stant, who was driving a white Chevy Tahoe, initially struck a patrol car alongside a second vehicle, then continued despite attempted traffic stops before hitting another vehicle later on.

Police say that the incident started around 12:29 a.m. when Stant crashed into two other vehicles that were stopped at a red light at Scottsdale and McDowell Roads. One of those was a Scottsdale PD patrol car.

Stant then continued southbound on Scottsdale road until he entered Loop 202.

Scottsdale police followed Stant and tried to pull him over for a traffic stop. Police say that although he slowed down, he never stopped for police lights and sirens.

Police were still following Stant when he hit another vehicle exiting U.S. 60 at Alma School Road.

Department officials said that Stant's vehicle could no longer be driven after the crash, and he was arrested without further incident.

Both collisions only resulted in minor injuries.

Stant has been booked on charges including Extreme DUI, Hit-and-Run, Reckless Driving, and Failure to Stop for Police Vehicles, police said.

