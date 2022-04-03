Police: Woman shot in Peoria, critically injured

PEORIA, Ariz. — The Peoria Police Department is investigating a shooting that critically injured a woman Sunday morning near Olive and 67th avenues.
The woman was struck by shots that had allegedly been fired by two men, police said. She was transported to the hospital with "serious" injuries, police said.
Investigators are still trying to determine the victim's relationship with the suspected shooters.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident and did not disclose whether the suspected shooters have been taken into custody.
