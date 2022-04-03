18-year-old dies in shooting at Phoenix house party

Phoenix police said the shooting occurred at a vacant home where a party had taken place near 44th Street and Southern Avenue.

PHOENIX — An 18-year-old boy is dead and another injured after a shooting broke out after a house party in Phoenix early Saturday morning.

Phoenix police said officers were dispatched to a vacant home near 44th Street and Southern Avenue at about 3 a.m. and discovered signs that a shooting had recently occurred.

Police said a large party had been taking place at the residence.

Officers later learned two wounded 18-year-olds had been taken to the hospital.

One of the victims, identified as Bryson Footracer, died at the hospital and the other victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing and did not disclose whether a suspect had been identified.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department. If they wish to remain anonymous, they may contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Get to know 12 News

At 12 News, we listen, we seek, we solve for all Arizonans. 12 News is the Phoenix NBC affiliate owned by TEGNA Inc.

At 12 News, It’s a Matter of Facts. Built on a legacy of trust, 12 News serves more than 4.6 million people every month on air, on our 12 News app, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and 12News.com.

We are committed to hyper-locally serving all of our communities. We advocate for our neighbors, affect positive change, and connect our broader community to solutions.

12 News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.