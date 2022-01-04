Shooting incident in north Phoenix leaves man dead

Police responded to Alomda Hookah near 35th Avenue and Waltann around 1 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

PHOENIX — A man is dead after he was found with gunshot wounds Saturday morning in north Phoenix.

First officers on the scene found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He later died on the scene.

Police later identified the victim as 21-year-old Zyion Parker.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you or anyone you know have information on this incident, police ask you to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480(WITNESS) or 480(TESTIGO) for Spanish.

