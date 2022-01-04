Investigation underway after stabbing and fire at Phoenix apartment happen at the same time

Crews were called out to a neighborhood south of Thomas Road and 51st Avenue around 3 p.m. on Saturday.

PHOENIX — Police are investigating a stabbing at a west Phoenix apartment complex where a fire sparked at the same time.

Crews were called out to a neighborhood south of Thomas Road and 51st Avenue around 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The Phoenix Fire Department says a fire broke out inside a second-floor apartment, and neighbors called 911 after seeing smoke.

Crews quickly put it out.

At the same time, Phoenix police officers found a person who had been stabbed and say they are in critical condition.

The circumstances of the two incidents are still under investigation. And it’s unclear if they are related.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for the latest updates.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.