DPS trooper shot, wounded in north Phoenix

The scene is located near 19th Avenue north of Loop 101 in north Phoenix.

PHOENIX — A Department of Public Safety trooper was shot and injured in an incident near 19th Avenue north of Loop 101 in north Phoenix Thursday afternoon.

Officers from the Phoenix Police Department responded to the scene.

The west and eastbound Loop 101 transition ramps to northbound Interstate 17 are closed as police investigate. The public is being asked to avoid the area.

The trooper was transported to HonorHealth Deer Valley Medical Center and is considered stable.

A witness told 12News she heard shots fired between the suspect and trooper. She saw the trooper fall to the ground, the suspect got hit, got up, got into a white car, and took off.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office told 12News County Attorney Rachel Mitchell visited the emergency room and spoke briefly with a family member of the injured trooper.

DPS officials didn’t say what led to the shooting or whether they had identified the suspect.

--Trooper Injured During Shooting in North Phoenix--

On Thursday, May 25, 2023, an AZDPS trooper was injured during a shooting in north Phoenix. The trooper was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition. @PhoenixPolice is conducting the criminal investigation. — Dept. of Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) May 26, 2023

This is a breaking news story; updates will be added as more information becomes available.

UPDATE: Witness heard shots between suspect and trooper. Saw trooper fall to the ground. Suspect hit, got up, got into a white car that took off.



A 3:30pm news conference is set to provide more details. @12News has live team coverage at 4.



UPDATES:https://t.co/gHJWIkFGPq pic.twitter.com/ySTlu50XHK — Jonathan McCall (@JonathanMcCall) May 25, 2023

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell did go into the ER a bit ago and I’m told by an MCAO spokesperson she spoke briefly with a family member of the injured trooper. — Colleen Sikora (@ColleenSikora) May 25, 2023

Loop 101 Pima westbound to I-17 northbound: The transition ramp is CLOSED due to a law enforcement situation.#phxtraffinc pic.twitter.com/nPz8Mpv8qn — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 25, 2023

