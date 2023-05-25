Mountain lion caught on camera strolling through Arizona yard

The backyard camera caught a rare sighting of a mountain lion passing through an Oro Valley property.

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. — A late-night visit from a mountain lion was recently caught on camera at a residence in southern Arizona.

Jack Welch of Oro Valley said the camera outside his bedroom window captured the mountain lion strolling through his property at about 1 a.m. Saturday.

It's the first time a mountain lion has visited Welch's property. Back in December 2021, the resident spotted a cougar lounging in his backyard and munching on a dead coyote.

Welch managed to snap a few photos of the animal as it stood watch over its coyote carcass.

Mountain lions can be found in essentially every type of habitat in Arizona. But the big cats are known for being incredibly shy, secretive, and elusive, according to Arizona Game and Fish Department.

