Infant in 'extremely critical' condition after Phoenix crash

The baby is among three people involved in the multi-car crash.

PHOENIX — A baby is in extremely critical condition after a crash Thursday morning in Phoenix.

Around 11:30 a.m., emergency crews were sent to the area near 22nd Street and McDowell Road for reports of a multi-vehicle crash, officials said.

As crews arrived on scene, Phoenix fire officials said crews found three people who needed care. Officials said they were treated with advanced life support measures and taken to a local hospital. Authorities identified the three involved in the crash as

An infant in extremely critical condition

A woman in her 30’s in extremely critical condition

A man in his 30’s in stable condition