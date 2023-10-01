Man dies following shooting in west Phoenix

Police are speaking with two people who ran from the scene, according to witnesses, to understand what led to the shooting, authorities say.

PHOENIX — A man died following a shooting in west Phoenix, police said.

Phoenix police officers responded to the scene near 27th and Northern avenues just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday for a shooting call. Upon arrival, police found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Phoenix Fire Department.

Witnesses saw a man and a woman run from the scene, police said. Patrol officers located both people and detectives are speaking with them now, trying to understand what led up to the shooting, police stated.

The identities of the man who was shot and the two people who ran from the scene have not yet been released. This is an active homicide investigation, police said.

