Police seeking info on Valley man's violent death

PHOENIX — A $2,000 reward is being offered for helpful information on the suspected homicide of a 49-year-old Phoenix man.

Jake Kelly was found unresponsive in the driveway of a residence near Cave Creek and Bell roads in north Phoenix. He was discovered at about 10 p.m. on Aug. 27, according to Silent Witness.

Kelly sustained blunt force trauma and he later died from his injuries on Sept. 8.

Silent Witness said his death is being investigated as a homicide and that investigators are seeking any information about the incident.

No description of a suspect has been released.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.