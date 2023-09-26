Police looking for suspect in south Phoenix homicide

Police said a 32-year-old man was fatally shot Sunday near Central and Corona avenues in south Phoenix.

PHOENIX — A $2,000 reward is being offered for information on a suspect who is accused of killing a 32-year-old man in south Phoenix.

Hamzah Sirajaldin was found deceased from multiple gunshot wounds at about 3:30 a.m. near Central and Corona avenues. The victim allegedly got into a dispute with someone before he was fatally shot.

Homicide detectives are looking for 41-year-old Ernesto Luna, who is suspected of being involved in Sirajaldin's death.

The suspect has brown eyes, tattoos on his chest and back, is 5'10", and weighs about 250 pounds.

Anyone with information can submit a tip to Silent Witness.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.