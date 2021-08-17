Phoenix police searching for man accused of assaulting pregnant woman and husband

Do you recognize this man? Phoenix police are looking for him after he allegedly attacked a family two weeks ago near 7th Street and Indian School Road.

PHOENIX — Karla Trinidad and Carlos Cruz Montes were building their perfect life together when tragedy hit.

The couple has been together for almost three years. They have a healthy daughter named Scarlett who is nearly three years old, are the couple are expecting another baby in five months. They’re also about to purchase their first home.

But two weeks ago, their world was turned upside down.

“It’s been kind of rough for me right now,” said Trinidad as she wraps her hands around her belly caressing her unborn child. “I try to be strong.”

On August 3 shortly before 4 p.m., the couple was on their way home, driving south on 7th Street. Cruz Montes turned left on Indian School road but hit a car as he swerved to avoid hitting a woman and her stroller who were attempting to cross the road.

Both drivers pulled into a nearby CVS to exchange information when “the guy comes with the lady in the stroller and she points to Carlos and says ‘oh, it’s them, it’s them,” Trinidad said.

Phoenix police said the suspect approached Cruz Montes and punched him in the face while he was holding little Scarlett.

The victim and his daughter both fell to the ground, but the suspect continued to attack Cruz Montes until he knocked him unconscious.

“I ran to him and started yelling ‘why are you punching him?’ but he didn’t let me finish and he punched me in the lip and around here,” Trinidad said as she pointed to her left cheekbone.

Trinidad got a busted lip and her daughter’s nose was scrapped, but Cruz Montes took the worst of it. He had a concussion and a brain bleed and had to be intubated, she said.

After two weeks in the hospital, he’s slowly improving, but Trinidad said it’s a long road to recovery.

“He believed my daughter was one, she’s about to be three in December, he gave the wrong address, it was from a year ago,” she said. “The accident, he doesn’t remember at all.”

Authorities released surveillance video of the suspect seen in a nearby establishment. He is described as a male, 20-30 years old, 6’21”, 120 pounds, was wearing a hat, red bandana, camo shirt and shorts.

Silent Witness has a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to his arrest. Anyone can remain anonymous.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help them with medical bills.

Trinidad said the last two weeks have been her hardest-- having to take her of her daughter, unborn child and work more hours to be able to pay their bills, and still be present for her partner.

“He’s not mad [at the suspect], but he’s thankful to God he’s still alive,” said Trinidad. “He’s really positive and I should be like that, but I can’t lie, I can’t… I want justice.”

Up to Speed