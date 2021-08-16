Blue Ridge schools close again due to threats as assault suspects withdraw from high school

On Monday, as schools were closed, the district announced three aggravated assault suspects withdrew from Blue Ridge High School.

PINETOP-LAKESIDE, Ariz — For the third consecutive school day, schools and campuses in the Blue Ridge Unified School District were closed.

According to district leaders, and following closures Thursday and Friday, campuses were supposed to reopen Monday. However, early that morning, district superintendent Dr. Michael Wright posted on Facebook that threats forced him to close schools again.

Wright's statement read in part:

"Given another threat against our schools' children late Sunday, the District is closed today, Monday, August 16, 2021. We are working closely with federal and local law enforcement to thoroughly investigate the latest incident while increasing the presence of police officers and federal agents at each campus."

12 News saw multiple Pinetop-Lakeside police vehicles parked outside the district office Monday. Officials said repeated threats came in via email and were posted to social media.

Wright said local police are working with the FBI to investigate the threats.

Assault leads to community outrage

The reported threats and closures come after a former Blue Ridge High School student was lured in and assaulted allegedly by three high school students.

According to Show Low police, a 17-year-old girl asked the 19-year-old victim to meet her at Show Low Lake the night of August 8th. When he showed up, though, two other high school students surprised him and allegedly beat him so badly the victim had to be airlifted to a Phoenix hospital for treatment.

The victim's family tells 12 News he is now at home recovering.

The three suspects were arrested on aggravated assault and conspiracy charges. The female also faces a facilitation charge.

The Navajo County Attorney's Office will ultimately determine who gets charged with what and if they will be charged as adults.

Suspects withdraw from Blue Ridge

The handling of the assault by the school district prompted outrage within the school and the greater Pinetop-Lakeside community.

Community members alleged the district didn't take action and gave the suspects special treatment due to them being athletes at the school.

Statements issued by the district led to a protest outside the high school Wednesday night followed by multiple days of school closures.

On Monday, Wright issued a statement that said the three students-turned-suspects have withdrawn from Blue Ridge High School.

Wright added schools will reopen on Tuesday with an increased law enforcement presence.

