Phoenix police looking for suspect who assaulted pregnant woman and man holding baby

PHOENIX — Authorities are looking for a man who allegedly assaulted a pregnant woman and struck her husband unconscious in Phoenix earlier this month.

On Aug. 3, Phoenix police said the 23-year-old man and his pregnant wife crashed into another car after they swerved to avoid hitting a pedestrian on East Indian School Road.

As the couple got out to exchange information with the other driver, another man -- who allegedly knew the pedestrian -- approached the husband and punched him several times.

The husband was knocked unconscious by the suspect and dropped a baby he was holding at the time, causing minor injuries to the infant, police said.

The unknown suspect then punched the husband's pregnant wife.

Officials said the husband sustained a serious brain injury due to the assault.

The suspect is described as a 20 to 30-year-old man, 6 feet 2 two inches tall, and 220 pounds. He was seen driving a white Ford SUV.

