Phoenix Police officer arrested for allegedly assaulting handcuffed man

Police said Conner Orth-Smith can be seen on bodycam footage attacking a suspect.

PHOENIX — A Phoenix Police officer was arrested after investigators said Friday that he assaulted a man who was already handcuffed.

Conner Orth-Smith, a 23-year-old probationary officer with Phoenix Police, was called to help security at a hospital near 99th Avenue and McDowell Road on July 16 to control a man who was allegedly drunk.

Orth-Smith transported the man to a facility for help. Police said some sort of dispute between Orth-Smith and the suspect led to the suspect being arrested for aggravated assault on an officer.

Bodycam footage of the arrest drew concern from the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office after investigators said it showed Orth-Smith beating the suspect while he was handcuffed.

Police said the suspect was visibly injured in the video. The video has not been released publicly.

“The behavior captured on the body-worn camera in this instance is egregious, appalling and will not be tolerated,” Police Chief Jeri Williams said.

Orth-Smith joined the force in May 2020. He has resigned since the incident and was booked into jail for aggravated assault.

The investigation is ongoing.

