Phoenix police investigating 2 bodies found in parking lot

The investigation is ongoing as detectives are currently trying to determine what led up to the incident.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is investigating how two people wound up dead in a parking lot.

Officers were called to the area of Interstate 17 and Peoria Avenue on Thursday evening around 11 p.m. for a report of two bodies inside of a vehicle, police said. The adult males had sustained gunshot wounds.

Detectives are currently investigating to determine what led up to this incident, police said.

No further information has been released at this time.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.