2 men dead after car crash in West Phoenix

Police said the fatal collision occurred Thursday night near Thomas Road and 87th Avenue.

PHOENIX — Two men died Thursday night after a two-vehicle car crash near Thomas Road and 87th Avenue in West Phoenix.

Phoenix police said Aaron Griffon, 40, died after his car was hit by a pickup that had crossed into the opposing lane of traffic at about 9:30 p.m.

An unidentified male passenger in Griffon's car also died in the crash.

Phoenix police are continuing to investigate the collision and said it does not appear impairment was a causing factor.

Driving Safety Tips:

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous

"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.

Deaths on Arizona roadways:

