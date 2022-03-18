Scottsdale jewel thief dressed as FedEx worker to steal diamonds, police say

Court records show Brian P. McMonagle allegedly pretended to be a FedEx delivery worker in order to steal valuable jewels from a store in Scottsdale.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — An alleged thief recently attempted to trick a Scottsdale jewelry store by impersonating a FedEx employee and driving off with their merchandise.

Records show Brian P. McMonagle, 39, was arrested on Feb. 28 after he allegedly stole $37,000 worth of jewelry.

The owner of a jewelry store called police after McMonagle drove to their store in an old RV and allegedly snatched three packages containing rings and diamonds, according to a report written by Scottsdale police.

Earlier that day, the store owner told police they received a strange phone call from somebody claiming to work for FedEx asking if the store had any packages ready to be shipped.

Not knowing the call might be a scam, the employee advised they had a couple of parcels needing to be picked up.

According to police, surveillance footage captured McMonagle allegedly coming to the store shortly after the phone call was made, dressed in a shirt with the FedEx logos and carrying a dolly.

An alleged accomplice identified as Morgan Hays allegedly drove the RV after McMonagle stole the packages, records show.

Police detained the two suspects in Phoenix. Investigators reported finding empty FedEx boxes and drug paraphernalia inside the RV, records show.

Police said McMonagle has an extensive criminal history dating back to 1999.

McMonagle and Hays were recently indicted in Maricopa County Superior Court on charges of theft and fraud.

