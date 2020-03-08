Children seriously injured after car crash involving police officer in Phoenix

The crash has closed all lanes of Buckeye Road between 19th and 20th Avenues, police said.

PHOENIX — Five people, including three young children, were injured after a crash involving a Phoenix police officer early Monday.

The unidentified officer was assigned to a neighborhood enforcement team precinct when the crash occurred just west of 19th Avenue and Buckeye Road around 8 a.m.

The two adults, a mother and a father, and their three children were in the other vehicle. They were all taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The 3-year-old is in critical condition, the 4-year-old has life-threatening injuries and the 6-year-old has serious injuries. The mother was not seriously injured but the father had serious injuries.

Officers reported that no car seats were in the vehicle and the children had no restraints.

The officer was also taken to the hospital, but their condition was not immediately known. The cause of the crash was also not immediately known.

Police are currently investigating the crash, which happened near 20th Avenue and Buckeye Road.

All lanes of Buckeye Road between 19th and 20th Avenues are closed to traffic due to the investigation.

An estimated time of reopening the road was not given by police. Officers asked people to avoid the area.