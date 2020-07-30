Woman dead after single-car crash in Phoenix

The woman, who was identified as Victoria Dukepoo, was in the car with a 20-year-old male driver and two passengers when it crashed.

PHOENIX — A 21-year-old woman is dead after the driver of a car that she was riding in lost control and crashed.

The woman, who was identified as Victoria Dukepoo, was in the car with a 20-year-old male driver and two passengers, a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl, when it crashed near 19th Avenue and Polk Street.

The car was driving southbound on 19th Avenue when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The car then spun and drove off the roadway and collided with a block fence.

Fire crews transported all three passengers to a local hospital with serious injuries, and Dukepoo was later pronounced dead.

The driver was not seriously injured and was determined to not be impaired.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

That first crash occurred around 9 p.m.; about half an hour later, a pedestrian was struck by a car and killed about seven miles away, near 40th Street and McDowell Road.

The pedestrian was described as a 50-year-old man. He was crossing McDowell Road when he was struck by a vehicle driving east on the roadway.

The driver failed to stop after the crash. The car was described as a red SUV.