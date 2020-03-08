x
3 seriously injured after car crashes into dairy truck in Tempe

PHOENIX — Three people were seriously injured after their car crashed into a dairy truck in Tempe early Monday.

The Tempe Police Department said a passenger car crashed into the truck in the area of 48th Street and Broadway Road around 1 a.m. 

The three occupants of the passenger vehicle have been transported to a local hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries. 

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

It was not immediately known whether impairment was a factor in the crash.

Northbound 48th Street north of Broadway Road was closed throughout Monday morning. 48th Street southbound was restricted to one lane. 

There was some diesel in the roadway, but it was contained by the fire department.

