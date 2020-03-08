The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

PHOENIX — Three people were seriously injured after their car crashed into a dairy truck in Tempe early Monday.

The Tempe Police Department said a passenger car crashed into the truck in the area of 48th Street and Broadway Road around 1 a.m.

The three occupants of the passenger vehicle have been transported to a local hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

It was not immediately known whether impairment was a factor in the crash.

Northbound 48th Street north of Broadway Road was closed throughout Monday morning. 48th Street southbound was restricted to one lane.