Sheriff: Two dead after fatal boat crash on Colorado River

The crash happened near the mouth of the Colorado River, north of Lake Havasu, around 7 p.m. Friday night, the Mohave County Sheriff's Office said.

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. — Two people are dead after two boats crashed near the mouth of the Colorado River, north of Lake Havasu, on Friday night.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office says one other person suffered serious injuries and was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center.

A fourth person, a Good Samaritan who assisted with CPR, was transported to the hospital as a precaution.

Mohave County Sheriff's Sgt. Kyler Cox says an investigation into the crash is ongoing and details regarding the crash are not currently available.

Responders also searched the water with a helicopter to look for other possible subjects involved in the crash.