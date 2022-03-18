PD: Woman struck, killed by SUV while crossing Phoenix street

Police said the woman was crossing against the “no walk” signal and was struck by an SUV traveling westbound.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police said a 53-year-old woman has died after being struck by an SUV near 36th Street and Thomas Road Thursday night.

Officers were called to the area and learned a pedestrian, later identified as Stacey Morgan, was crossing 36th Street, against the “no walk” signal and was struck by an SUV traveling westbound, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Police said Morgan was transported to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

Authorities said the driver of the SUV was evaluated and not believed to be impaired.

