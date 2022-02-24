Police looking for driver who fatally hit pedestrian in Glendale

A $1,000 reward is potentially available for information on the hit-and-run suspect.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Glendale police are looking for the driver who fatally struck a pedestrian Wednesday night near Bethany Home Road and 59th Avenue.

Police said the collision happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. and involved a silver Nissan Sentra traveling east on Bethany Home Road.

Vernell Whiterock, 37, was hit by the suspect's car as he was crossing the road and died at the scene.

The suspect's car likely sustained damage to its windshield and front end.

Glendale police are asking the public to report any information they have on the hit-and-run suspect. Silent Witness is offering a $1,000 reward for information on the case.

Tips can be submitted by calling Glendale police at 623-930-3000 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.