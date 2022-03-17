Woman dies after being hit by SUV in Phoenix

A woman in her 50's is dead following a crash in Phoenix late Wednesday evening.

PHOENIX — A woman is dead after she was hit by an SUV in Phoenix Wednesday night.

Around 8:45 p.m. on March 16, officials with the Phoenix Police Department said a woman in her early 50's suffered fatal injuries while crossing the street near 17th Avenue and Bell Road.

Police said when officers arrived, they found the woman, who has not yet been identified, on the roadway with obvious signs of trauma.

Officers reportedly remained with the woman until fire personnel arrived. According to authorities, a red SUV driven by an unidentified man struck the woman and stayed at the scene. The driver did not suffer any injuries, officials said.

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Authorities said the driver of the SUV didn't show any signs of impairment. Initial information suggests the woman was crossing Bell Road outside of a crosswalk and was hit by the SUV, officials said.

The incident remains under investigation.

