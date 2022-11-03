Arizona ranks in top 10 for worst drivers

A recent study found that Arizona ranked eighth for the most erratic drivers in the country.

ARIZONA, USA — Yes, that's right, some of the worst drivers in the country can be found right here in the Grand Canyon State.

A new study done by Car Insurance Comparison found that Arizona ranks in the top 10 for the most erratic drivers in the U.S.

Arizona's worst categories are careless driving and death rate, according to the study.

The study looked at all 50 states and ranked them using five different categories: car accident death rate, failure to obey traffic laws, careless driving, drunk driving and speeding.

According to the study, Arizona's per capita pedestrian death rate was 2.91.

The state’s overall car accident death rate was 1.4 deaths for every 100 million miles driven during the study's period.

The study also found that on average, almost 19% of fatal crashes in Arizona had drivers with no seat belt on.

New Mexico and Texas have the worst drivers in the country according to the study, with Montana and South Carolina close behind them.

Driving Safety Tips:

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous

"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.

