GLENDALE, Ariz — Police are searching for a driver that allegedly struck two people and then fled the scene Saturday evening in Glendale near Glendale Avenue and 51st Avenue.

Police say an adult male and juvenile female, believed to be a 17-year-old girl, were struck mid-block on Glendale Avenue.

The man has life threatening injuries and the girl's injuries are non-life threatening. Both were transported to the hospital.

The vehicle fled the scene. Police say they don't have a good description of the vehicle, but it's believed to be a truck or SUV.