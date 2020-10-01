GLENDALE, Ariz. — Glendale police are asking for the public's help to find the man who robbed a bank and got away on a bicycle last week.

Glendale PD says the suspect went into a bank at N. 55th Avenue and Bell Road and handed the bank teller a note demanding money. He said he had a weapon and there was a bulge on his waistband, according to investigators.

The suspect ran out of the bank after taking an undisclosed amount of cash. He ran to a nearby parking lot and hopped on a teal and purple beach cruiser bicycle with a large wire basket on the back. He then rode the bike to an extended cab Toyota Tundra parked behind a nearby fitness center.

The suspect is described as a man in his mid-40s. He is 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighs 240 pounds. He was last seen wearing a purple limited edition "Napa" hat with gold trim, black jacket with a small white emblem, jeans, black Nike running shoes, aviator sunglasses and a black drawstring backpack.

Glendale police released surveillance video of the suspect getting away on the bike. You can see the pink dye pack attached to the money explode in the video.

If you know who this man is or have any information that can help detectives lead to his arrest please call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for a possible $1,000 cash reward. Or contact Glendale PD at 623-930-3000.

