A young child was among three people who were injured in a two-vehicle car crash at a Phoenix intersection on Saturday.

The Phoenix Fire Department said fire crews from Glendale and Phoenix were on scene at the crash at 43rd and Peoria avenues around 3:30 p.m.

Sgt. Vince Lewis with the Phoenix Police Department said the child was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The fire department said the child was 9 years old, but Lewis said the child was about 5.

Michael Runyan

Lewis said the crash occurred when a truck that was northbound on 43rd Avenue and a four-door sedan that was driving southbound on the road crashed into one another when one car was making a left-hand turn.

The child was inside the sedan. It was not immediately known if the child was properly restrained, Lewis said.

A 29-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man in the sedan were also injured.

The driver in the truck was not injured. The driver did not seem to be impaired, Lewis added.

Michael Runyan

Those injured were taken to local trauma centers for further evaluation.

No other details were immediately known. The investigation is ongoing.

RELATED: Vehicle flips, catches fire after crash, driver pulled out

RELATED: Two in critical condition after U.S. 60 crash in Mesa