PD: Child struck, injured by hit-and-run driver while bicycling in Goodyear

The crash happened near 182nd and San Gabriel drives, police said.

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — The Goodyear Police Department is looking for a hit-and-run driver they say struck and seriously injured a child riding a bicycle Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the suspect's vehicle is described as a white, full-size Ford pickup truck with right front headlight damage. The driver is described as a Hispanic male wearing a long sleeve orange shirt. There may have been other passengers in the vehicle, according to police.

The child hasn't been identified.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Goodyear Police Department at 623-932-1220.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for the latest updates.

Driving Safety Tips:

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous

"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.

